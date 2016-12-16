Global 3D Cell Culture Market Analysis 2016 - Forecast to 2022: Recent Activities Performed by the Active Players in the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Cell Culture Market Analysis 2016 - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the global markets for "3D Cell Culture". The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country level,

The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.



Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2013 to 2022 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 3D Cell Culture Market by Product type



3D Technology

Consumables

Instruments/Equipments



6 3D Cell Culture Market by Application



Cancer Cell Research

Cell Based Assays/Toxicity Screening

Regenerative Medicine/Tissue Engineering

In Vivo Applications for Stem Cells

3D Printing/Microfluidics

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

7 3D Cell Culture Market by End Users



Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic institutes

Other End Users

8 Geographical Segmentation

9 Vendor Landscaping

10 Company Profiles



Molecular devices LLC

Metabolon Inc.

Medicyte GMBH

Kiyatec Inc.

Insphero AG

Hurel CORP.

Hepregen CORP.

Greiner bio-one BVBA

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

CYTOO INC.

Corning Life Sciences

Cellular Dynamics International Inc.

Biogelx Ltd.

Applikon Biotechnology

Amsbio LLC

Akron Biotechnology LLC

Acea Biosciences Inc.

3D Cell Technologies LLC

3D Biotek LLC

3D Biomatrix Inc

