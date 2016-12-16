Global 3D Cell Culture Market Analysis 2016 - Forecast to 2022: Recent Activities Performed by the Active Players in the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Cell Culture Market Analysis 2016 - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the global markets for "3D Cell Culture". The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country level,
The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2013 to 2022 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.
Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 3D Cell Culture Market by Product type
- 3D Technology
- Consumables
- Instruments/Equipments
6 3D Cell Culture Market by Application
- Cancer Cell Research
- Cell Based Assays/Toxicity Screening
- Regenerative Medicine/Tissue Engineering
- In Vivo Applications for Stem Cells
- 3D Printing/Microfluidics
- Drug Discovery
- Other Applications
7 3D Cell Culture Market by End Users
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries
- Research Laboratories
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Academic institutes
- Other End Users
8 Geographical Segmentation
9 Vendor Landscaping
10 Company Profiles
- Molecular devices LLC
- Metabolon Inc.
- Medicyte GMBH
- Kiyatec Inc.
- Insphero AG
- Hurel CORP.
- Hepregen CORP.
- Greiner bio-one BVBA
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- CYTOO INC.
- Corning Life Sciences
- Cellular Dynamics International Inc.
- Biogelx Ltd.
- Applikon Biotechnology
- Amsbio LLC
- Akron Biotechnology LLC
- Acea Biosciences Inc.
- 3D Cell Technologies LLC
- 3D Biotek LLC
- 3D Biomatrix Inc
