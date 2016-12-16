Medical Foam Market - Material Type, Form, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.

The global medical foam market is projected to reach USD 30.89 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2016 to 2026. The major factors expected to drive the demand for medical foam during the forecast period include, increasing aging population, increased shift towards technologically advanced products, and others. Another factor expected to drive the market is the increased healthcare expenditure by countries across the globe and their contribution to the overall GDP.

The medical packaging segment is estimated to lead the global medical foam market in 2016. This can be attributed to the high demand from the sterilized packaging industry, use of polymer foams for the cushioning of manufactured products to protect them from damage during handling and transportation.

Based on form, spray foam is the fastest growing segment in the medical foam market. Spray foams have been increasingly used in the wound care market in instant bandages. Coatings is another application where spray foams have been increasingly used in the medical foam market. One major advantage of spray foam over the other types of foams is, it is ready to use and does not require any additional molding that may be required in case of rigid and flexible foams, thus saving cost. Spray foams can be used in instant bandages in the areas where standard bandages and other wound care products cannot be used directly.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the global medical foam market in 2016. The Asia-Pacific medical foam market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from countries, such as Japan, China, India, Indonesia, and others in the region and increasing investments in the healthcare sector in various countries. The market in the region is in a nascent stage, but offers huge growth potential, especially in China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Some of the factors that may restrain the growth of the market include, stringent norms and regulations imposed on the use of medical grade products that require high R & D expenditures, and others. The medical foam market is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing investments in the healthcare industry by various countries during the last few years.



Companies Mentioned:



Armacell Gmbh

Basf Se

Bayer Ag

Foamcraft, Inc.

Foampartner Group

Future Foam, Inc.

Fxi-Foamex Innovations

Huntsman Corporation

Inoac Corporation

Recticel Nv/Sa

Rogers Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg Ab

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Vita (Lux Iii) S.A.R.L

The Dow Chemical Company

The Woodbridge Group



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Medical Polymer Foam Market, By Form



8 Medical Polymer Foam Market, By Material Type



9 Medical Polymer Foam Market, By Application



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pgwssc/medical_foam

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





