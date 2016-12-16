Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Analysis 2016 - Forecast to 2022 - By Biomarkers Type, Product, Application & Type of Testing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Analysis 2016 - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
This analysis is one of the most accurate studies performed using the combinational analytical tools. The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2013 to 2022 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.
This report provides:
- Market Sizing estimations and forecasts for 6 years across the given market segments.
- Identifying market dynamics.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
- Regional and country level market analysis.
- Competitive landscaping of major market players.
- Company profiling covering the financials, recent activities and the future strategies.
Companies Mentioned:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alere Inc.
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biomérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher Corporation
- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.
- LSI Medience Corporation (A Subsidiary 0f Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of the Carlyle Group)
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Roche Diagnostics Limited (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.)
- Siemens AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Signosis Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Biomarkers Type
6 Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Product
7 Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Application
8 Cardiac Biomarkers Market, By Type of Testing
9 Geographical Segmentation
10 Vendor Landscaping
11 Company Profiling
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wnbn3f/global_cardiac
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716