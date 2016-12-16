Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market - Application, Technique & Technology - Forecast to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cancer/tumor profiling market is projected to reach USD 61.87 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.82 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Growth in the cancer profiling market is driven by the increasing number of cancer cases, growing utility of biomarker in tumor profiling, and availability of funding for cancer research. In addition, the introduction and adoption of point-of-care diagnostic tests and development of personalized medicine are expected to offer growth opportunities for manufacturers of cancer profiling solutions. However, high capital investments and low benefit ratio of biomarkers are restraining the growth of this market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cancer profiling market in 2016. Increasing research funding and presence of a large number of market players and research institutes are propelling the growth of the North American cancer profiling market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period.



In recent years, the Asia-Pacific market for cancer profiling has witnessed significant growth due to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing demand for better healthcare services in developing economies such as India and China, rising number of contract research organizations (CROs), and increasing focus of international players on emerging markets.



Companies Mentioned:



Caris Life Sciences

Genomic Health Inc.

Helomics Corporation

Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Qiagen N.V.

Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.



