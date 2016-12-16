Copenhagen, 2016-12-16 17:04 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No. 23/2016



ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2017:



23 February 2017 Annual Report 2016



30 March 2017 Annual General Meeting



10 May 2017 Interim Report for Q1 2017



17 August 2017 Interim Report for Q2 2017



8 November 2017 Interim Report for Q3 2017



Any shareholder who has a proposal concerning specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 30 March 2017 must submit such proposal(s) to the Board of Directors' Secretariat no later than Wednesday 15 February 2017. Proposals must be sent by letter to ISS A/S, Board of Directors' Secretariat, att.: Group General Counsel Bjørn Raasteen, Buddingevej 197, DK-2860 Søborg, Denmark, or by email to legal@group.issworld.com.



For investor enquiries Nicholas Ward, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 3817 6251 Martin Kjær Hansen, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6431



For media enquiries Kenth Kærhøg, Head of Group Communications, +45 3817 6205



About ISS The ISS Group was founded in Copenhagen in 1901 and has grown to become one of the world's leading Facility Services companies. ISS offers a wide range of services such as: Cleaning, Catering, Security, property and Support Services as well as Facility Management. Global revenue amounted to DKK 79.6 billion in 2015 and ISS has approximately 500,000 employees and activities in more than 75 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Pacific, serving thousands of both public and private sector customers. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.



ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056 ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1145526585, ISIN XS1330300341, ISIN XS1145526825



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=608623