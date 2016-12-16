sprite-preloader
Freitag, 16.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,254 Euro		+0,098
+0,30 %
WKN: A1XE8F ISIN: DK0060542181 Ticker-Symbol: QJQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ISS A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,153
32,579
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ISS A/S
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ISS A/S32,254+0,30 %