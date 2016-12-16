

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 15 December 2016 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or the 'Company')



Resignation of Nominated Adviser



Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, announces that its nominated adviser, Strand Hanson Limited, has resigned with effect from 31 January 2017.



The Company is in advanced discussions with a replacement nominated adviser which it expects to engage on, or before, 31 January 2017. Should a replacement nominated adviser not be appointed on or before 31 January 2017, its ordinary shares will be suspended from trading on AIM for a period of up to 30 days pending such appointment, following which, should a replacement nominated adviser not be appointed, Vast's admission to trading on AIM will be cancelled.



