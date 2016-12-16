According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global commercial oven marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Commercial Oven Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

Based on product, the report categorizes the global commercial oven market into the following segments:

Convection ovens

Conveyor ovens

Deck ovens

Brick ovens

Global commercial convection oven market

"Convection ovens are widely used in commercial kitchens, especially at smaller food service restaurants and bakeries, where the operators need to deliver uniformly cooked food in less time. Convection ovens are mostly used to prepare pizzas, pastries, and hot sandwiches. Convection ovens prepare food at relatively less time than deck ovens," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio.

However, the volume of food produced by convection ovens is lesser than other types of commercial ovens. For instance, convection ovens can produce over 40 pizzas per hour, which is less compared with deck ovens that can produce over 50 pizzas per hour. Commercial convection ovens are available with both electric and gas-fired heat source.

Global commercial conveyor oven market

Commercial conveyor ovens are mostly preferred by leading pizza chains and bakeries around the world. The pizzerias that require a high volume of production and less cooking time with higher consistency prefer conveyor ovens. Conveyor ovens find extensive application in chain pizzerias in countries like the US where the demand for pizzas is significantly high, and operators need to focus on increasing operational efficiency and reducing customer wait time. Pizzerias such as Pizza Hut, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's, and Marco's Pizza use conveyor ovens to prepare pizzas. Commercial conveyor ovens are available with both electric and gas-fired sources.

Global commercial deck oven market

Deck ovens use complex heating technology that retains the heat to increase energy efficiency while providing superior food quality. Such features make deck ovens significantly popular among bakeries and pizzerias worldwide. These ovens can be classified based on the heating system into cyclothermic ovens, steam tube ovens, and thermal oil ovens. Deck ovens usually require highly skilled operators as it requires considerable monitoring to move the food around inside the oven. "Commercial deck ovens use both electricity and gas as the source of heat. In deck ovens, the top and bottom heating elements can be controlled separately, which gives operators full control over heating the food from top and bottom at different temperatures," adds Manu.

Global commercial brick oven market

Brick ovens are used by high-end restaurants and independent pizza outlets. Restaurants also prefer to invest in this equipment as it enhances the premium restaurant décor. Brick ovens mostly use a convection or conduction heat source. These ovens use only one baking platform, unlike deck ovens. However, the time taken to cook a pizza is significantly less than deck ovens, and they can cook more than ten pizzas in one batch.

Brick ovens usually require only 2-5 minutes to cook a pizza, whereas, the average time taken by deck ovens is close to eight minutes. Brick ovens can be used for high volume production that is at par with conveyor ovens at around 80 pizzas per hour.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

G.S. Blodgett

Garland

Bakers Pride

TurboChef

Alto-Shaam

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

