The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, today announced more than 20 federal government officials will speak at CES2017. Returning to Las Vegas January 5-8, CES 2017 will celebrate 50 years as the global stage for innovation.

Among the featured policymakers speaking on CES panels:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Michael Huerta,

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Edith Ramirez and FTC Commissioners Terrell McSweeny and Maureen Ohlhausen,

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Tom Wheeler and FCC Commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Michael O'Reilly and Ajit Pai

Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Michelle Lee, and

U.S. Representatives Darrell Issa (R-CA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Will Hurd (R-TX).

In addition, over a dozen government officials working in the data analytics and Internet of Things space will speak on the Government Business Executive Forum's CES Government panels. Featured government speakers include:

U.S. Department of Transportation Chief Information Officer Richard McKinney,

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief Information Officer Luke McCormack,

U.S. Department of Agriculture Chief Data Officer Bobby Jones,

FCC Chief Information Officer David Bray, and

Federal Emergency Management Agency Chief Information Officer Adrian Gardner

Overall, more than 170 international, federal, state and local government officials and staff are expected to be in attendance at CES 2017. High-level government guests include:

Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains

Canada's Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth Brad Duguid

Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Henley Kamp,

France's Minister of the Economy and Finance Michel Sapin,

France's Deputy Minister for Innovation and Digital Affairs Axelle Lemaire,

His Royal Highness Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy StartupDelta the Netherlands,

U.S. DHS Under Secretary Suzanne Spaulding, and

11 members of U.S. Congress

"Technology and innovation are major drivers of the U.S. economy and generate economic activity that amounts to over 10 percent of U.S. GDP and supports 15 million jobs. Our industry promotes a better future by creating jobs and providing solutions to global challenges. 2017 will be a critical year for ensuring government and tech work together on common goals," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We are proud that CES continues to provide the best forum for open dialogue among all levels of government and leaders in technology."

A full listing of government officials speaking at CES 2017 are:

Thursday, January 5 Supersession: Insights with the FCC and FTC Edith Ramirez Chairwoman, FTC Tom Wheeler, Chairman, FCC Internet of Things: Benefits, Challenges and Opportunities Alan Davidson, Director of Digital Economy and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce 2017 Preview: FCC and FTC Roundtable Mignon Clyburn, Commissioner, FCC Terrell McSweeny, Commissioner, FTC Maureen Ohlhausen, Commissioner, FTC Michael O'Reilly, Commissioner, FCC Ajit Pai, Commissioner, FCC Friday, January 6 FAA Press Conference FAA Administrator Michael Huerta Trolls and Tech: How to Fix Patents Michelle Lee, Under Secretary of Commerce for IP, Director, U.S. Patent and Trade Office Sustainability Issues for a New Administration/Congress Mathy Stanislaus, Assistant Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency Saturday, January 7 Gary's Book Club: Watchdog: The Real Stories Behind the Headlines from the Congressman Who Exposed Washington's Biggest Scandals Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) New President, New Congress: What's Next? Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) Global Views on Drones and Regulation Marke "Hoot" Gibson, Senior Advisor on UAS Integration, FAA

