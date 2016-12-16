Technavio has published four research reports pertaining to the automotivesector, which feature markets that are estimated to depict a healthy growth in the next five years. The reports highlight the major market trends, drivers, challenges and several other factors that are expected to change market dynamics during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupler Market 2016-2020

The global automotive fifth wheel coupler market is anticipated to grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 7% by 2020. Constant infrastructure development and mining activities are likely to lead to the demand for high-performance trucks. The exponential increase in global population has subsequently increased the demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, which, in turn, will lead to the increase in the adoption of construction equipment. Moreover, the growth in mining activities in several countries across the globe such as Russia, Australia, Canada, Chile, Brazil, South Africa, India, the US, and China will fuel the requirement for high-performance trucks leading to the adoption of fifth-wheel couplers since trailers play an important part in logistics.

Global Motorcycle Infotainment System Market 2016-2020

Technavio's research analysts have projected that the global motorcycle infotainment system market will grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 11% by 2020. With a high number of electronics manufacturers entering the automotive industry, there are new product development strategies that enable higher electronic content in modern automobiles. The market is witnessing high adoption of infotainment system in mid-luxury motorcycles due to the inherent scalability of this segment. Regions such as the Americas, Europe, and APAC have a high proportion of mid-luxury motorcycles which will boost the entry of OEMS during the forecast period. The customers of mid-luxury motorcycles prefer infotainment kits such as smart helmet, Bluetooth headsets, and supporting devices like navigation units which help them in long-distance travelling. Additionally, the infotainment kits are portable and so can be used on any motorcycle, thereby expanding the uptake of infotainment systems in the market.

Global Automotive Infotainment Market 2016-2020

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global automotive infotainment marketwill growsteadily during the next four years and post a CAGR of more than 13% by 2020. This market research analysis identifies the integration of infotainment with other systems as one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. The in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems are quite expensive, due to which customers prefer to use smartphones that cost much less than IVI systems. Therefore, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to start integrating IVI systems with other systems such as telematics and driver assistance systems. This will result in a major customer shift towards vehicle infotainment systems, since they will be provided as a bundled offering.

Global Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market 2016-2020

Market research analysts at Technavio have predicted that the global automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market will grow at a CAGR of more than 19% by 2020. Increasing customer interest towards self-driving cars will fuel the demand for large-sized instrument clusters that extend till the co-passenger's seat. The continuous focus of automotive manufacturers toward automated driving and a rise in the number of OEMs and Tier-1 players that are working towards achieving Levels 3 and 4 in vehicle automation will boost the need for bigger instrument clusters in the coming years.

