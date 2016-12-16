Research and Markets - Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Growth of 6%, 2016-2020 with Becton, Hologic & Qiagen Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global cervical cancer diagnostic testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cervical cancer diagnostic testing market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cervical cancer testing products used to perform cervical cancer screening.



According to the report, one driver in the market is reimbursement policies. Most of the developed countries have specific agencies that have reimbursement policies to motivate and support women to undergo diagnostic tests. Agencies such as Wittenberg Weiner Consulting (WWC) and Wisconsin Well Women Program (WWWP) in the US reimburse an office visit for a pelvic exam, Pap smear test, HPV test, colposcopy, or other invasive diagnostic procedures, case management, and administrative fees.



Similarly, diagnostic clinics have also started including cervical cancer diagnostics tests in their reimbursement policies. For Instance, Roche's cobas HPV Test is covered by Selah Genomics in its own certified laboratory. These favorable reimbursements coupled with the government initiatives will drive the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising awareness toward cervical cancer over-screening. The medical authorities worldwide suggest that HPV test should replace current Pap smear test as the primary cervical cancer screening. Till now, most of the governments in the developed countries recommended women, to undergo Pap smear test once in every two years. With the adoption of the HPV testing, which suggests women undergo the test once in every five years, not only the over-screening will be reduced, but also the governments can save on overall healthcare budgets. Based on Roche's Athena clinical trial, the FDA acknowledged their cobas HPV test and recommended HPV testing as a replacement to Pap smear test.

Key vendors:



Abbott Molecular

Becton

Dickinson & Company

Hologic

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Molecular Diagnostics



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by test type



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Market segmentation by method



Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Buying criteria



Part 12: Market drivers



Part 13: Impact of drivers



Part 14: Market challenges



Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 16: Market trends



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Key vendor analysis



Part 19: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vj6zzz/global_cervical

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





