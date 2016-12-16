Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market by Grid Type, Service Type, Vertical & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The microgrid as a service (MaaS) market was valued at USD 774.9 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2,241.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period. Reduction in operational costs and negligible upfront investments by MaaS end users, rising demand from MaaS from hospitals, universities, and remote regions, and high investments by governments in microgrid infrastructure for improved resilience are expected to boost the demand for MaaS in the coming years.

The MaaS market, on the basis of grid type, has been segmented into grid connected and remote or islanded grid types. Among these two segments, the remote or islanded type is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Remote/islanded microgrids allow facilities to better manage distributed energy sources and achieve greater control in meeting energy demands.

The MaaS market, on the basis of vertical, has been segmented into government and education, residential and commercial, industrial, military and utility. Among these segments, the market for industrial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Lower energy costs, more reliable and better quality power supply, grid resiliency, access to electricity, fuel independence are some of the advantages, which have increased the adoption of microgrid technology in industrial vertical.

The MaaS market, on the basis of service type, has been segmented into engineering and design service, software as a service, monitoring and control service, and operation and maintenance service. The software as a service is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period followed by operation and maintenance service. With software as a service, microgrid owners have a single point of accountability and a reduced risk of project delays and failures. This results in a safer, more reliable, and more cost-efficient microgrid system.



Companies Mentioned:



Abb Ltd.

Anbaric Transmission, Llc

Eaton Corporation Plc

Exelon Corporation

General Electric

Green Energy Corp.

NRG Energy, Inc.

Pareto Energy

Siemens Ag

Solarcity Corporation

Spirae, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Microgrid as a Service Market, by Grid Type



8 Microgrid as a Service Market, by Vertical



9 Microgrid as a Service Market, by Service Type



10 Microgrid as a Service Market, by Geography



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



