Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market Growth of 8%, 2016-2020 with Aisin Seiki, Continental & ZF TRW Dominating - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global automotive EPB market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The demand for safety systems stems from developed regions such as Europe and the Americas. For instance, the EPB system is a privilege for the premium vehicle owners, especially in developed countries. However, emerging markets such as India and China are slowly increasing their demands for advanced active safety systems and driver assistance systems. The consistent economic growth in these countries has improved the financial status of the consumers, who are willing to spend on the safety systems and safety electronics such as EPB.

According to the report, the range of consumer needs and OEM offerings has widened to include safety, performance, stability, and comfort. These parameters are being refined and improved every day. This evolution has outgrown the utility of conventional mechanical components, which lack the capabilities to solve several emerging automotive challenges. This evolution has led to an upsurge in the growth rate of the automotive electronics market, which has far surpassed the growth of the actual automotive industry. Also, from the perspective of car makers, special features are the only way to showcase product differentiation for sustaining competition. Thus, these aspects are an inherent driver for the replacement of traditional hand brakes with EPBs.

Further, the report states that auto OEMs are subjected to heavy cost pressures due to the dynamism in the regulatory environment and demanding consumer base.

Key vendors:



Aisin Seiki

Continental

ZF TRW



