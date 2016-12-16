Research and Markets - Barge Transportation Market in the US 2017-2021 with ACBL, Ingram Marine & Kirby Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Barge Transportation Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the barge transportation market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 1.39% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the barge transportation market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of trade carried through different types of barges. It presents an in-depth analysis of different types of barges used in the market and products transported in them.



One of the new trends in the barge transportation market in the US is the construction of new tank barges with more storage capacity. The increase in demand for crude oil in the US boosts the demand for the usage of tank barges through inland waterway transportation. Many vendors in the market have started to provide shipping services for transportation of liquid-bulk cargo. For instance, in FY2014, the US-based barge transportation company, Kirby, reported an expenditure of $135 million for the construction of 66 inland tank barges and one inland towboat. In addition, barge operators in the US took delivery of 336 tank barges with an aggregate capacity of 8.21 million barrels in FY2012. Thus, increased adoption of tank barges among vendors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the barge transportation market in the country is expected to benefit from the incremental demand for petrochemical shipments in the domestic market of the US. The use of marine transportation by the petroleum and petrochemical industry is one of the major reasons for establishing the US-refineries and petrochemical facilities along the navigable inland waterways. Texas and Louisiana account for approximately 80% of the US production of petrochemicals. Most of the US farm belt have access to the inland waterway system for the transportation of farm products, including agricultural chemicals through the marine system, including barges.



Key vendors:



ACBL

Ingram Marine

Kirby

SEACOR



