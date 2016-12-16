MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Garfield (Garry) Sinclair was today announced as President, Caribbean for Cable & Wireless Communications ("C&W" or "The Company"). The position has responsibility for operations in 15 territories across the region, including C&W's Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados markets.

John Reid, CEO of C&W, who was recently confirmed as top executive of the region-leading full service operator, said: "Our business is entering a new phase of its development and evolution, and I am excited about the expertise, experience and passion for customers that Garry brings to what is a critical role."

As head of the Caribbean, Sinclair will be responsible for the strategic execution, financial performance and reputation of the Caribbean business, developing the Company's growth opportunities, in particular triple-play, mobile data and fixed-mobile convergence, as well as capturing the growing demand for business-to-business services.

Sinclair, a Jamaica national, is uniquely qualified to lead the Caribbean business given his twenty years' experience in developing growth opportunities and transformation in organizations across the region. In his role as President and COO of investment bank Dehring Bunting & Golding, Garry grew a start-up business to be key player in the Caribbean financial services industry. More recently, for the past seven years as CEO of Cable & Wireless Jamaica he has successfully led the operation's transformation, growing the mobile subscriber base from two hundred thousand to almost one million customers, as well as leading the Company's 800+ employees through the integration of the Columbus and C&W businesses to become the country's leading converged telecoms operator.

In addition, his range of Board appointments including financial institutions, youth empowerment and the Jamaica Football Federation demonstrates Sinclair's leadership experience and passion for Caribbean development, qualities key to C&W's development and growth across the Caribbean.

"I am honored to lead our Caribbean business into the next chapter of its development. I look forward to working with our 3,300 employees across the region as we look to seize the opportunity to develop our products and services, continue the transformation of our operations, and lead the region in innovation and quality of customer experience," said Sinclair.

Sinclair's appointment will take effect on January 1, 2017; in addition he will continue to oversee C&W's Jamaica business directly until the appointment of new leadership for that operation later in the New Year.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network -- the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Liberty Global invests in the infrastructure that empowers its customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Liberty Global's scale and commitment to innovation enables it to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect its 29 million customers who subscribe to 60 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. Liberty Global also serves over 10 million mobile subscribers and offers WiFi service across seven million access points.

Liberty Global's businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA) (NASDAQ: LBTYB) and (NASDAQ: LBTYK) for its European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA) and (NASDAQ: LILAK) (OTC PINK: LILAB), which consists of its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Ziggo, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Mas Movil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a subsea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3092379

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3092382

