Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market 2016-2020

Technavio predicts that the global automotive on-board power inverter market will grow at a steady rate. This market research analysis identifies the increasing usage of handheld devices inside a vehicle as one of the primary factors influencing the growth of this market. Recent studies by the Traffic Safety Administration in the US have recorded an increase in the usage of handheld devices among drivers, which increases the prospects for growth of on-board power inverters. Moreover, the growth of the cab aggregators business across the globe which necessitates the use of smartphones and navigation systems by drivers will also augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Advanced Emergency Braking System Market 2016-2020

Technavio's market research analysts have projected that the global automotive advanced emergency braking system market will grow steadily in the next four years and will post a CAGR of almost 11% by 2020. This market research analysis identifies the electrification of automotive components for efficient braking and higher fuel efficiency as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The automotive industry is one of the major contributors to environmental pollution, which has induced various governing bodies across the world to introduce regulations that demand the reduction of vehicle emissions. Therefore, several OEMs and tier-1 suppliers have started investing in developing electronic systems such as anti-lock braking, electronic stability control, and several other driver assistance systems that not only enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions but also enhance vehicle safety by improving the braking force. Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles will also result in the adoption of several electronic components, which augurs well for the growth of the market.

Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market 2016-2020

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global advanced suspension control system marketwill grow steadily at a CAGR of around 9% by 2020. The introduction of electronically-controlled air suspension systems for a smooth ride and safe driving experience will be one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The new suspension systems are integrated with hydraulic and mechanical systems with advanced electronics that make the vehicle extremely lightweight. The introduction of stringent safety norms and increased implementation of electronic components in vehicles has rendered the market highly competitive. Therefore, manufacturers are expected to invest in new technologies that meet the demand for safety, and less vehicular vibrations and noise.

