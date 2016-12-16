CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that the agreement relating to monetizing the Company's non-core ownership interest in the Cold Lake Pipeline, to Inter Pipeline Ltd ("Inter Pipeline") has been completed.

Canadian Natural received gross proceeds of $350 million in cash and 6,417,740 common shares of Inter Pipeline at an ascribed value of $177.5 million (approximately $186.6 million based upon December 15, 2016 close) for total value of approximately $527.5 million (approximately $536.6 million based upon December 15, 2016 close), subject to closing adjustments.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

Contacts:

Steve W. Laut

President



Corey B. Bieber

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance



Mark A. Stainthorpe

Director, Treasury and Investor Relations



Canadian Natural Resources Limited

2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8 Canada

Phone: (403) 514-7777

(403) 514-7888 (FAX)

ir@cnrl.com

www.cnrl.com



