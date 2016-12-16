

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Friday, trimming significant losses from the previous few sessions, as the dollar eased from 13-year highs.



Traders took a more measured look at Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate announcement. In it, the Fed raised interest rates and predicted three rate hikes in 2017.



Still, the pace of normalization will likely depend on the Trump administration's bold promise of tax cuts and stimulus spending for an economy already on decent footing.



This afternoon, dovish St. Louis Fed President James Bullard now says there's a need for an additional rate hike in 2017, given upside risks after the election.



Feb. gold settled at $1,137.40/oz, up $7.60, or 0.7%, for the day. Gold fell 2.1% for the week, touching a 10-month low on Thursday.



In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a steep drop in new residential construction in the month of November.



Housing starts plummeted by 18.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.090 million in November from the revised October estimate of 1.340 million.



