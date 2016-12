MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ITM)(OTC: ITMZF) announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 630,769 common shares of Intema (the "Shares") at a price of $0.065 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $41,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement forms part of a larger offering of a total of 1,538,462 common shares at a price of $0.065 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $100,000, the first tranche of which was completed on October 26, 2016.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital purposes.

The Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period and the Private Placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Shares have not been nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to an account for the benefit of U.S. persons, absent such registration or an exemption from registration.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema Solutions Inc.'s mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related thereto. Its services are predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since 1994, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. Amongst its clients are companies of all sizes in North America. For more information, please visit our website at www.intema.ca

