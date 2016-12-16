sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets -- Global Automotive Wiper System Market to Grow 5% by 2020 - Key Vendors are Bosch, DENSO & DOGA

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Wiper System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global automotive wiper system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is OEMs using advanced windshield cleaning technologies as product differentiator. The global automotive market is becoming highly competitive through the development and deployment of advanced driver assisted safety technologies. In today's automotive industry, OEMs are posing a tough challenge to each other, especially with respect to the passive and active safety systems installed in vehicles. Competition is likely to intensify further in the light of continuous innovation and technological advances taking place in the global automotive industry.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is automatic rain-sensing wipers enable value addition to wiper systems. Rain sensors are used in wiper units of vehicles for automatic wiping. Rain-sensing windshield wiper technology is based on the principle of total internal reflection. The amount of light returning to the sensor depends on the amount of water on the windshield. During a downpour, the amount of light returning to the sensor decreases, thus switching on the wipers automatically; the speed is adjusted according to the heaviness of the rain.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is lack of significant technological innovations.

Key vendors:

  • Bosch
  • DENSO
  • DOGA
  • Federal-Mogul
  • TRICO

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Key leading countries

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2jpwt/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire