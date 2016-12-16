Oil and Gas and Petrochemicals Market Update: Low Prices Drive Investments in Refineries and Petrochemicals - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

This research service discusses the recent changes in the global oil and gas industry, caused by fluctuations in pricing. It provides an assessment of the effects of the low oil and gas prices on various regional markets. Key trends in upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors are discussed in detail in separate chapters.

The overall industry numbers are also provided for each of these streams. This study also provides an in-depth discussion on the key trends for 2016 and how they will proceed in the next 5 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Oil and Gas and Petrochemicals Market Update

2. Executive Summary

- Oil and Gas Industry - Key Numbers

- Winners and Losers in the Oil and Gas Market of 2016

3. Key Trends in Upstream Oil and Gas

- Key Upstream Trends

- Key Upstream Trends Explained

- Oil Production Costs and Budget Break-even

- Key Drivers and Restraints - Upstream Oil and Gas

- Key Drivers Explained

- Key Restraints Explained

- Global E&P Capital Expenditure - Recovering Post 2017

- Regional Trends

4. Key Trends in

- Key Downstream Trends

- Key Downstream Trends Explained

- Key Downstream Drivers & Restraints

- Key Drivers Explained

- LNG Investment

- Refinery Capacity Construction in Asia, Middle East, and Africa

- Gas Supply and Price Trends

- Global Refinery Investment

- Regional Trends

- Oil Storage

- Gas Storage

5. Key Trends in Petrochemicals

- Key Petrochemical Trends

- Key Petrochemical Trends Explained

- Key Petrochemical Drivers and Restraints

- Key Drivers Explained

- Key Restraints Explained

- Petrochemical Capacity Addition

- Global Petrochemical Projects

