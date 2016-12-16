Research and Markets - China Smart Meter Industry Report 2016







DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Smart Meter Industry Report, 2016-2020"report to their offering.

In 2015, China's smart meter shipments reached 150 million units, up 6.8% yr-on-yr; expected to grow to 160 million units in 2016. In the future, with the continuous development of IoT (Internet of Things), the smart meter market will grow steadily at an average annual rate of over 8.0% in 2016-2020.

Smart Gas Meter records shipments of 19.4 million units in 2015 and (an expected) 24.3 million units in 2016. As the market penetration grows, the figure may exceed 50 million units by 2020. At present, main suppliers in the market include Goldcard, Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., HangZhouInnover Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2015, Goldcard took the first place with a 10.2% market share.

Smart Water Meter records shipments of 11.73 million units in 2015 (up 13.7% yr-on-yr) and (an expected) 13.49 million units in 2016. Currently, the market penetration of smart water meter is far below that of smart electric meter and smart gas meter, indicating a larger growth space. Key manufacturers are Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd., Suntront Tech Co., Ltd, Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd., etc. with annual capacity of more than one million units.

Primary driving factors in the future development of smart meter industry in China include IoT popularization, ladder price policies, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

2 Smart Meter Industry

3 Smart Electric Meter Industry

4 Smart Water Meter Industry

5 Smart Gas Meter Industry

6 Heat Meter Industry

7 Foreign Smart Meter Manufacturers

8 Key Manufacturers in China

Companies Mentioned

Beijing Tian Ruixiang Equipment Co., Ltd.

Diehl Metering (Former Hydrometer)

Diehl Metering ( Jinan ) Co., Ltd. (former Hydrometer ( Shandong ) Metering Co., Ltd)

) Co., Ltd. (former Hydrometer ( ) Metering Co., Ltd) Diehl Metering Group

Elster

Goldcard High-Tech Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Innover Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd.

Hexing Group

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co., Ltd

Itron

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Metter Smart Meter Co., Ltd.

Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr Meters & Systems (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Co., Ltd

Ningbo Water Meter Co., LTD.

Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-tech Co., Ltd.

Suntront Technology Co., Ltd.

Tangshan Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd.

Wasion Group Holdings Limited

WeihaiPloumeter Inc.

Xylem

Zenner

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3x3mqj/china_smart_meter

