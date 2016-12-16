Research and Markets -- China Pesticide Industry Report 2016-2020: 1,800 Producers Represented by Nanjing Red Sun, Jiangsu Yangnong, Zhejiang Xinan, Shenzhen Noposion and Jiangsu Huifeng







China's pesticide industry has weathered the rough time of "overcapacity, market downturn, weak demand, price decline, stringent environmental policies, and fierce competition" over the past two years. Due to a greater pressure from safety production and environmental protection, rising costs, tepid domestic and foreign demands, and prohibition of and restrictions on highly toxic pesticides, the industry has been running with lower product prices. Overall, the pesticide enterprises now make meager profits or barely break even.

China produced 3.741 million tons and sold 3.495 million tons of chemical pesticide APIs in 2015, edging down 0.1% and 2.2% from a year ago, respectively. In addition, output of pesticide preparations represented by herbicides, insecticides, and bactericides all fell over the same period in 2014, standing at 1.774 million tons, 514,000 tons, and 182,000 tons, down 1.6%,8.5%and 20.8% respectively against the previous year.

The Action Program for Zero Growth of Pesticide Utilization by 2020 issued by the MoA in 2015 specifies that pesticide utilization will be effectively controlled and new pesticides vigorously promoted so as to reduce consumption and harm of pesticides.The country's pesticide production and sales will maintain slight growth over a period of time, with chemical pesticide APIs reaching an estimated 3.768 million tons in production and 3.628 million tons in sales in 2020, respectively.

There are about 1,800 pesticide producers in China, represented by Nanjing Red Sun, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group, Shenzhen Noposion Agrochemicals, and Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical. The country's No. 1 pesticide enterprise hasless than a 2 percent market share, showing a very low market concentration. As a series of measures on closing down backward production facilities and encouraging corporate merger and restructuring are implemented, the Chinese pesticide market concentration is expected to improve gradually.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Pesticide Industry

2. Status Quo of China Pesticide Industry

3. Development Environment of China Pesticide Industry

4. Trends of China Pesticide Industry

5. Major Chinese Pesticide Players

- ENN - Hubei Sanonda Co., Ltd. - Hunan Haili - Jiangsu Changqing Agrichemical - Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Co., Ltd. - Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd. - Lanfeng Biochemical - Lianhe Chemical Technology - Lier Chemical - Limin Chemical - Nanjing Red Sun - Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals - Noposion Corporation - Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical - Zhejiang ShenghuaBiok Biology - Zhejiang Xin'an Chemical Industrial Group

