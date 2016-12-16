Research and Markets - Warehouse and Storage Market in China to Grow 7%, 2016-2020 with GLP, Agility Logistics & UPS Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Warehouse and Storage Market in China 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the warehouse and storage market in China to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% during the period 2016-2020.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is increase in number of self-operated warehouses. Another trend is that big e-commerce players are setting up self-operated warehouse and logistics networks. While this bodes well for the overall warehousing and storage market in China, it could also turn into a challenge for vendors that are solely into warehouse and storage operations, such as Juno Logistics, Kerry Logistics, China Chengtong Group, and China Merchants Group.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in demand due to growth of e-commerce. The e-commerce market in China saw substantial growth of nearly 50% from 2013 to 2014 to reach $449 billion and is expected to reach revenue values as high as $1 trillion by 2019. Of 14-15 billion parcels delivered in the country in 2014, more than 60% belonged to the e-commerce industry. China comes out as a top leader in the warehousing and storage market for the next five years due to the growing demand for online shopping. Approximately 172-527 million square feet are required per annum for China's warehouse and storage industry due to demand from the online market. This bodes well for market growth over the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is increase in rent for warehouse and storage space. The rush for warehouse space due to growing demand for e-commerce is pushing up rents for storage units in the world's fastest-growing economy.

Key vendors:



GLP

Agility Logistics

UPS

CEVA Holdings

DB Schenker

Americold Logistics

John Swire & Sons

& Sons Deutsche Post DHL

Preferred Freezer Services



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market growth drivers



Part 08: Impact of drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



