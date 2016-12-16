Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss the National Institutes of Health Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting held on December 14, 2016.

The call will be held this Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 8:30 am Eastern Time and can be accessed with the following dial-in information:

Participant dial in (Toll Free US Canada): 877-407-3104

Participant international dial in: +1 201-493-6792

This conference call will be recorded and made available for replay for 14 days as follows:

Conference ID #: 13625168

Replay Dial-In (Toll Free US Canada): 877-660-6853

Replay Dial-In (International): 201-612-7415

Expiration Date: 1/3/17

Cellectis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART). The company's mission is to develop a new generation of cancer therapies based on engineered T-cells. Cellectis capitalizes on its 16 years of expertise in genome engineering based on its flagship TALEN products and meganucleases and pioneering electroporation PulseAgile technology to create a new generation of immunotherapies. CAR technologies are designed to target surface antigens expressed on cells. Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome-engineering technologies, Cellectis' goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

