TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- NWT Uranium Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: NWT)(FRANKFURT: NMV) held its annual and special meeting today and would like to update the market with the results of the meeting.

Henry Kloepper, Kyle Appleby and Alexander Dementev were elected directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The Corporation's 10% rolling stock option plan was approved by approximately 96% of the votes cast at the meeting. The proposed change of business of the Corporation from a mining company to an investment company was approved by approximately 97% of the votes cast at the meeting. The proposed name change of the Corporation to "Captor Capital Corporation" or such other name as the directors may determine was approved by approximately 95% of the votes cast at the meeting. The Corporation's proposed voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange was approved by approximately 97% of the votes cast at the meeting and approximately 96% of the votes cast at the meeting by minority shareholders. Lastly, the Corporation's acquisition of securities since 2010 was approved, ratified and confirmed by approximately 97% of the votes cast at the meeting.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding expected, estimated are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned gold and niobium production, cash costs, margin expansion, capital expenditures and exploration expenditures and failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world coal markets and other risks disclosed in NWT's most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

NWT Uranium Corp.

Henry Kloepper

(416) 504-3978

www.nwturanium.com



