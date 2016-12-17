Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2022 - By Type, Application, Form & Health Benefit - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022, to reach a projected value of USD 45.58 Billion by 2022. Nutraceutical ingredients have become prominent in the recent years, due to the increase in demand for various functional foods, dietary supplements, and nutritional value-added food & beverage products and rise in safety regulations in the manufacture of nutraceutical ingredients.

The type segment of the nutraceutical ingredient market was led by fibers & specialty carbohydrates and followed by omega-3 fatty acids. Phytochemicals & plant extracts is projected to have the highest growth rate as consumers these days are turning toward the use of natural & herbal products. In the application segment, dietary supplements accounted for the largest market share in 2015, owing to the rise in demand for nutritional value products such as herbal juices, probiotic premixes, and protein shakes. These products are most widely consumed in the Asia-Pacific region, thus affecting the nutraceutical ingredients market in this region.

In the form segment, nutraceutical ingredients in dry form are most widely used as compared to liquid form. The reason behind this wide use of dry form is its easy handling, transportation, and storage. The health benefit segment of the nutraceutical ingredients market was led by the nutrition segment, followed by heart health and gut health segments, respectively. Due to the rise in urban population and working segment in the society, there is a shift toward food & beverage products, which have high nutritional value.

Increase in cost of raw materials and high investments in R&D are the restraints for the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Companies Mentioned:



Ajinomoto Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

Associated British Foods PLC

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type



7 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application



8 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form



9 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Health Benefit



10 Brand Overview



11 Organizations Governing the Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market



12 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfml7r/nutraceutical

