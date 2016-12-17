sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.12.2016 | 00:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product & Services, Application & End User - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --


Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Forecasts to 2021" report to their offering.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach USD 2.20 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.33 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2021.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market include increasing R&D expenses in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the rising demand for synthesized oligonucleotides due to the growing field of molecular diagnostics, increasing government investments to develop genomic technologies, rising venture capital investments, and increasing demand for synthetic genes.

The increasing applications of oligonucleotides in nucleic acid array-based technologies, library preparations, next-generation sequencing (NGS), genomics, nucleic acid-base detections, cell cultures, diagnostics, therapeutics, human identity testing, cloning, and genetic engineering and synthetic biology also play a vital role in the development of this market. However, price erosion and a lack of regulations for therapeutic oligonucleotides could hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The high growth in this market is attributed to growing R&D funding, rising product availability, low outsourcing costs, and increasing research activities in the region.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bioautomation Corporation
  • Eurofins Genomics
  • Eurogentec S.A.
  • General Electric (GE) Company
  • Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
  • LGC Biosearch Technologies, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Product & Service

7 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Application

8 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By End User

9 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63pf72/oligonucleotide

