Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product & Services, Application & End User - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Forecasts to 2021" report to their offering.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach USD 2.20 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.33 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2021.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market include increasing R&D expenses in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the rising demand for synthesized oligonucleotides due to the growing field of molecular diagnostics, increasing government investments to develop genomic technologies, rising venture capital investments, and increasing demand for synthetic genes.



The increasing applications of oligonucleotides in nucleic acid array-based technologies, library preparations, next-generation sequencing (NGS), genomics, nucleic acid-base detections, cell cultures, diagnostics, therapeutics, human identity testing, cloning, and genetic engineering and synthetic biology also play a vital role in the development of this market. However, price erosion and a lack of regulations for therapeutic oligonucleotides could hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The high growth in this market is attributed to growing R&D funding, rising product availability, low outsourcing costs, and increasing research activities in the region.



Companies Mentioned:



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bioautomation Corporation

Eurofins Genomics

Eurogentec S.A.

General Electric (GE) Company

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Product & Service



7 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Application



8 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By End User



9 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63pf72/oligonucleotide

