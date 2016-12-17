Research and Markets - Global IT Application Development Services Market - Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are IBM, TCS & Infosys

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The procurement specialist forecast the global IT application development services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2017-2021.

IT application development services involve the customization of packaged software to match the business' needs. The development process of an IT application begins by defining and analyzing the requirements (business application goal) followed by subsequent stages of design, development, integration and testing, deployment and acceptance, and maintenance.

Buyers require applications that are customized based on the business requirements or project specifications. Over the past five years, the customized application solutions market grew by US$100 billion. The use of these applications has led to enhanced business productivity.

Further, the report states that proprietary or closed applications have a source code that can be modified by the team or organization that created it. In case of an open source system, the source code is made available to others to view, copy, alter, and share.

Accenture

IBM

Infosys

TCS

Capgemini



