Pegasus - a DarkMatter Company - Reaches MoU with Dubai Police to Improve Safety and Security by Harnessing the Power of Big Data

ABU DHABI and DUBAI, UAE, December 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Pegasus will provide Dubai Police with advanced analytic capabilities in solving and preventing crime

DarkMatter, an international cyber security firm headquartered in the UAE, announces that Pegasus, a DarkMatter company, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Police to provide a comprehensive Big Data platform on which custom analytic solutions will be developed to help solve and prevent crime and make citizens safer.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450625/Faisal_Al_Bannai.jpg )



DarkMatter had previously been working with Dubai Police in this area under the Dubai Future Accelerators initiative, and the MoU signals the formalisation of the scope of this interaction. The firm will formally assist Dubai Police in the development and management of Big Data capabilities in a bid to assist Dubai Police to investigate and fight crime in both the physical and virtual worlds.

Given the highly interconnected nature of modern digital environments, the amount of data being generated and exchanged among individuals, devices, systems and other entities is growing exponentially. The ability to organise, interpret and utilise this data is fundamental to being able to make qualified and timely real-life decisions.

Pegasus Big Data Platform is capable of processing billions of data points per day to power a variety of analytic solutions that generate critical insights in near real-time. In relation to the MoU with Dubai Police, Pegasus will assist Police authorities to maintain safety and security by applying both technology tools and professional services to create a holistic ecosystemfor producing high-value and high-impact information to drive decision-making.

Commenting on the collaboration with Dubai Police, Faisal Al Bannai, DarkMatter Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, "This agreement is an enormous endorsement of DarkMatter's technical capabilities, and we are looking forward to partnering with Dubai Police in developing and utilising innovative big data and analytic tools to create a safer living environment for all citizens."

Faisal Al Bannai continued, "We applaud Dubai Police's proactive adoption of cutting-edge technology, and we see huge benefit from leveraging timely and actionable information to help solve and prevent crime. We are proud to be a UAE-headquartered technology specialist that is able to provide the authorities with this level of fundamental capabilities."

Peng Xiao, Pegasus Chief Executive Officer, said, "We live in an era of data explosion. While it is overwhelming many organisations, Dubai Police has seized it as an opportunity to develop a competitive advantage in its fight for public good. We are honoured that Pegasus Big Data Platform can be leveraged by Dubai Police in its mission to improve safety and security."

"It was only 150 days ago that this programme was a mere idea and we wondered whether we could turn Dubai into a testbed for innovation," said H.E. Saif Al-Aleeli, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation. "In September we opened our doors to the world's most innovative companies to work side-by-side with leading government departments to solve future civic challenges. The results these companies have achieved over the 12 weeks of the programme have been remarkable. We have signed commercial agreements with nineteen out of 30 companies, totalling US$33.5 million. At the Dubai Future Accelerators we are committed to work with the world's best and brightest to address global challenges."

About DarkMatter

DarkMatter is transforming the cyber security landscape. Headquartered in the UAE and operating globally, we're the region's first and only fully integrated digital defence and cyber security consultancy and implementation firm. Our elite team of global experts deliver advanced, next-generation solutions to governments and enterprises across the cyber security spectrum.

We help clients simplify the enormous complexity of today's ever-evolving cyber threats. Our vision is to secure the future by protecting its technologies. Innovation and Research are cornerstones to our development and the activities in these areas underpin our entire range offerings, including Secure Communications, Public Key Infrastructure and Big Data & Analytics products.

They also extend to our activities in Governance, Risk & Compliance, Cyber Network Defence, Managed Security Services, Infrastructure & System Integration, Test & Validation Labs, and Smart Solutions.

About Pegasus

Pegasus - a DarkMatter company - is a UAE-based software technology and professional services firm with a global presence. We offer an all-source Big Data platform with advanced analytic and machine learning capabilities. Our platform provides comprehensive and customisable technology solutions for collecting, processing, managing, analysing and visualising data to support rapid and collaborative decision making. In addition to our cutting-edge technical expertise, we work hand-in-hand with our clients to address the people and process aspects of their operating environment and create the optimal Big Data ecosystem unique to their needs.

For further details, visit http://www.darkmatter.ae

About Dubai Future Accelerators

Dubai Future Accelerators is the world's largest government-supported accelerator, launched by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation. The programme is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and identifies ground breaking companies from around the world, offering them the opportunity to find and test new solutions to real-life challenges. To learn more about the Dubai Future Accelerators programme, visit:https://dubaifutureaccelerators.com/en

