

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said that it signed an agreement with the Supreme Petroleum Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company or ADNOC that grants BP a 10% interest in Abu Dhabi's ADCO onshore oil concession, which has a life of 40 years.



In addition to the interest in the ADCO concession, BP becomes a 10% shareholder in ADCO, the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations Limited, which operates the concession. The agreement includes BP becoming asset leader for the Bab asset group within the concession.



In connection with the transaction, BP p.l.c. has agreed to issue new ordinary shares representing approximately 2% of BP's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares), to be held on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Government. The issuance of the new ordinary shares is subject to certain listing requirements and is expected to be completed shortly.



BP becomes a 10% shareholder of ADCO and the concession alongside Total of France, INPEX Corporation of Japan, and GS Energy of South Korea who hold interests of 10%, 5% and 3% respectively. ADNOC continues to look for partners to take up the remaining 12% stake of the 40% earmarked for foreign partners.



The ADCO concession, including the Bab, Bu Hasa, Shah and Asab fields, has total resources of between 20-30 billion barrels of oil equivalent over the term of the concession. The overall production in 2016 is expected to average around 1.66 million barrels of oil per day (bpd). The concession, put in place in January 2015, is valid until the end of 2054.



In support of its interest in the ADCO concession and asset leadership of the Bab assets, BP expects to second up to 50 technical staff to ADCO, bringing technology, expertise and experience to support the ongoing efficient operation and development of the assets.



As at 16 December 2016, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 19.08 billion ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote and 12.71 billion preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.



The ordinary shares to be issued in connection with this transaction will be issued at a price of £4.47 per ordinary share1, which price was determined by reference to an agreed prior pricing period for BP's ordinary shares.



The issuance of the new ordinary shares in connection with this transaction is subject to an application for the admission of those shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. It is expected that Admission will occur within 5 business days.



Following Admission, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. will comprise 19.47 bilion ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote and 12.71 million preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held and the total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. will be 19.48 billion.



These new ordinary shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of US$0.25 each in BP p.l.c., including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of issue.



