

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the wake of a bomb attack on Saturday that killed 13 Turkish soldiers traveling on weekend leave and injured dozens of others, U.S. defense officials expressed condolences and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Turkey and the battle against terrorism.



Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook issued a statement on behalf of Defense Secretary Ash Carter and the Defense Department.



'We wish to express our deepest condolences to our NATO ally Turkey after today's bus bombing in Kayseri,' Cook said. 'The attack targeted off-duty soldiers, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured. We remain united with Turkey in the ongoing fight against terrorism, and those responsible for this cowardly act should be held accountable.'



