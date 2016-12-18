

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Pentagon said China will return a U.S. Navy underwater drone after its military scooped up the submersible in the South China Sea late this week and sparked a row that drew in President-elect Donald Trump, who said on Twitter the Chinese stole it, so they can keep it.



'Through direct engagement with Chinese authorities, we have secured an understanding that the Chinese will return the UUV to the United States,' Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the unmanned underwater vehicle the U.S. said had been operating in international waters.



The drone incident was disclosed by the Pentagon on Friday.



