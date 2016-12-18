

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Islamic State claimed a suicide bombing near a military base in Aden that local officials reportedly said killed at least 48 people, the second major attack on soldiers in the Yemeni port city this month.



The Sunday morning blast targeted soldiers waiting to collect their salaries outside a Yemeni coast guard installation near Aden's Solaban military base, according to the officials. It followed a Dec. 10 car bombing outside the base, also claimed by Islamic State, that killed more than 50 soldiers who had also lined up to collect payments.



