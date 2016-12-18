

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK) said Sunday that it has appointed Thomas Winkelmann as new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of the company with effect from 1 February 2017. The current Chief Executive Officer Stefan Pichler will resign from his office with effect from 1 February 2017 and return to his home country of Australia.



Until now Thomas Winkelmann has been Chief Executive Officer of the Munich hub of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since November 2015.



Under the leadership of Stefan Pichler since February 2015, Air Berlin PLC had initiated the restructuring of the Air Berlin group and resolved to wet lease 38 aircraft to companies of the Deutsche Lufthansa group and to sell the short- and medium-haul touristic business to a new airline group to be newly established by TUI AG and Etihad Airways group. The Air Berlin group shall in future operate about 75 aircraft with a focus on long-haul traffic from hubs in D'sseldorf and Berlin.



Thomas Winkelmann will continue the implementation of the measures resolved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX