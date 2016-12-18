

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Iran reduced its order with Airbus to 100 planes in a contract that will no longer include A380s, according to reports citing Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air's chief executive officer. This will shrink the original $27 billion deal for 118 jets, including 12 A380s.



Iran, which had previously suggested it would buy Airbus's double-decker planes, has dropped the model as part of a wider fleet upgrade.



'Given there are now 100 planes in the contract, I don't think that the overall value will exceed $10 billion, and that's at the very most. The A330 was part of the deal from before and it still is, but there will be no A380,' Parvaresh reportedly said. 'There is no A380 at the moment, it's just an option.'



Airbus has already cut production of its super-jumbo by more than half, to one plane a month by 2018, as demand has dwindled.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX