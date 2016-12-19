

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) Commercial Launch Services has successfully launched the EchoStar XIX communications satellite. An Atlas V 431 blasted off at 2:13 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 41, placing EchoStar XIX in orbit for customer Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company, and marking the 139th consecutive successful Atlas launch to date.



The rocket, a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 431, was provided by Lockheed Martin Commercial Launch Services. For commercial missions, Lockheed Martin is responsible for contracts, licensing, marketing, sales and mission management of Atlas.



EchoStar XIX will enable HughesNet Gen5, the next generation of HughesNet satellite Internet service, delivering more speed, more data, and more advanced features for U.S. consumers and small businesses coast to coast who are unserved or underserved by terrestrial broadband Internet services.



