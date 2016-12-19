DAFZA Hosts Seminars in Tokyo, Osaka & Fukoka to Discuss Investment Opportunities With Business Community

DUBAI, UAE, December 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Strategic partnerships to strengthen Japanese companies in GCC as their presence grows by 19 per cent in the Freezone

A high-profile delegation from the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) recently held a series of seminars in Japan to discuss investment opportunities in Dubai with the local business community. These seminars enlighten global investors about lucrative investment potential within one of the world's most advanced free zones while promoting the emirate as one of the world's most important business hubs in line with Dubai Plan 2021. The number of Japanese companies in DAFZA grew by 19 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2016 over the same period in 2015.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450066/Dubai_Airport.jpg )



Jamal Bin Marghoob, Director of DAFZA's Marketing and Corporate Communications, headed the delegation. He opened 'A Gateway to the Business and Investment Opportunities in DAFZA' in Tokyo in the presence of H.E. Khaled Omran Al Amiri, UAE Ambassador to Japan, who delivered the opening speech. Daisuke Yonekura, Deputy Director of JETRO's Overseas Investment Division, delivered 'Business Chance in Middle East and Dubai's Pivotal Role' in Osaka. 'The New Business Model in MENA Countries ... Strategic Hub of Dubai' was the focus of the speech of Yusuke Inoue, Advisor for Mizuho Bank's Global Strategic Advisory Department, in Fukoka.

Bin Marghoob said: "We are pleased to meet Japanese government officials and business leaders to discuss the potential of our cooperation. It will help us forge strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors, especially in terms of capitalizing on existing and emerging trade and investment opportunities between Japan and the UAE and the MENA region in general. These seminars also provide a perfect opportunity for us to intensify our contributions to the national economy by attracting further foreign investments to the Freezone. We confidently look forward to lucrative prospects by signing a series of joint agreements that will pave the way for expanding the presence of Japanese companies in DAFZA."

The seminars complement growing trade between the two countries which amounted to AED 43.3 billion in the first half of 2016, making the UAE Japan's largest trading partner and main market among GCC countries.

Contact: Eyad Zeidan, +971-55-1908590