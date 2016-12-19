

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 152.513 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 227.4 billion yen following the 496.2 billion yen surplus in October.



Exports were down 0.4 percent on year, beating expectations for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 10.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Imports slipped an annual 8.8 percent versus expectations for a decline of 12.1 percent following the 16.5 percent tumble a month earlier.



