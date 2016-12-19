Henkel Adhesives for Multi-Substrate Bonding Meet Needs for High Series Production of Composite Parts

Henkel's fast-curing and reliable adhesives and matrix resins answer the increasing call from the auto industry for high performance continuous fiber-reinforced composites in integrated structural assemblies. At K 2016 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from October 19 to 26, the company exhibited on the KraussMaffei booth B27/C24/C27/D24 in Hall 15 showing various assembly solutions for new lightweight materials from its broad materials portfolio.

Adhesive bonding is replacing more conventional assembly methods involving welding, riveting and screwing. Not only is it highly effective, but it is also safer and simplifies many processes. Now, latest developments from Henkel make it possible to produce assemblies cost-effectively in volumes that may exceed 10,000 parts per year.

During the show, Henkel turned the spotlight on an adhesive for joining a carbon fiber reinforced composite roof to a frame carrier made of thermoplastic. The adhesive, Loctite EA 9065, provides the high shear strength required for joining such important roof parts. It also bonds effectively to many different substrates, including steel and aluminum, as well as fiber reinforced plastics or thermoplastic composites based on polyamides.

Loctite EA 9065 provides high crash durability, and it can be formulated for fast curing. Thus it is suitable for the automated application in large automotive series. "With Henkel offering high performance adhesives, we have the right partner for the integration of different composite substrates as thermoplastic and thermosets," explained Erich Fries, head of the Composites/Surfaces business unit at KraussMaffei.

Apart from composite adhesives that can be tailored to specific resins, Henkel also produces matrix resins for various types of fiber and textile-reinforced composites, as well as binders and release agents. It backs up its product offering with in-depth technical service that includes process know-how and engineering as well as in-house testing capabilities for composites production.

"Henkel is taking a strategic approach to large-series automotive composites production," said Frank Kerstan, Global Program Manager, Automotive Composites. "We position ourselves as a solution provider of composites materials for structural parts across different automotive segments and tailored adhesives for the assembly of multi-substrate components. Henkel is particularly strong when it comes to providing process and application know-how in Resin Transfer Molding, RTM."

Kerstan also highlighted other strengths at Henkel, including a capability for flexible and specialized solutions for specific customer requests; access to automotive industry via its global automotive OEM/Tier 1 customer base; a global footprint through technical testing centers around the globe; and a strong focus on R&D and innovation. Henkel can also call on a broad partner network covering machines, tools and engineering.

Henkel operates worldwide with leading brands and technologies in three business units: Laundry Home Care, Beauty Care and Adhesive Technologies. Founded in 1876, Henkel holds globally leading market positions, both in the consumer and in the industrial businesses, with well-known brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf and Loctite. Henkel employs about 50,000 people and reported sales of 18.1 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of 2.9 billion euros in fiscal 2015. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX.

