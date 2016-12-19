

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,120-point plateau, and the market may inch higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat, with soft economic data likely offset by stability in the price of crude oil. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the telecoms were countered by a mixed performance from the property stocks and weakness from the financial shares.



For the day, the index gained 5.30 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,122.98 after trading between 3,106.35 and 3,128.87. The Shenzhen Composite Index picked up 0.95 percent to end at 1,991.64.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.63 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.57 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.67 percent, China Unicom climbed 0.74 percent, China Shenhua skidded 1.47 percent, Vanke added 0.58 percent, Gemdale was up 0.08 percent and Zijin Mining slipped 0.57 percent.



The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks moved lower on Friday after failing to sustain an early move to the upside. Selling pressure was subdued, however, limiting the downside for the markets.



The Dow lost 8.83 points or 0.1 percent to 19,843.41, while the NASDAQ was down 19.69 points or 0.4 percent to 5,437.16 and the S&P fell 3.96 points or 0.2 percent to 2,258.07. For the week, the Dow rose 0.4 percent, and the NASDAQ and the S&P both eased 0.1 percent.



Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves, taking a break following the recent upward move shown by the markets ahead of the Christmas holiday.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a drop in new residential construction in November. Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also tumbled.



The pullback in the value of the U.S. dollar helped gold prices to stabilize and boosted the price of crude oil back above $51 a barrel, giving those sectors a lift.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX