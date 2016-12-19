

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Monday, following the negative lead from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Investors also digested Japanese trade data, which showed a smaller-than-expected trade surplus.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 39.65 points or 0.20 percent to 19,361.50, off a low of 19,337.50 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed. Canon is down 0.2 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.5 percent, while Toshiba is rising 0.3 percent and Sony is up more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is losing 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent, while JX Holdings is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yokogawa Electric is rising almost 2 percent and Showa Shell Sekiyu is advancing more than 1 percent. On the flip side, DeNa Co. is losing more than 6 percent and Furukawa Co. is declining more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 152.513 billion yen in November. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 227.4 billion yen following the 496.2 billion yen surplus in October.



Exports in the month were down 0.4 percent on year, beating expectations for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 10.3 percent fall in the previous month. Imports slipped an annual 8.8 percent versus expectations for a decline of 12.1 percent following the 16.5 percent tumble a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday, partly due to geopolitical concerns following reports that a Chinese Navy warship seized an underwater drone belonging to a U.S. oceanographic vessel in the South China Sea. Traders also seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves, taking a break following the recent upward move shown by the markets.



The Dow slipped 8.83 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 19,843.41, the Nasdaq fell 19.69 points or 0.4 percent to 5,437.16 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.96 points or 0.2 percent to 2,258.07.



The major European markets moved higher on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Friday amid indications that producing nations were starting to cut output. WTI oil futures for January delivery increased $1 or 2 percent to settle at $51.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX