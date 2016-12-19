CPhI SEA, Jakarta: the Platform of Choice for Halal Drugs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Halal medicines are estimated to make for almost one-third of the total revenue from the global halal market, and are thus becoming an extremely attractive opportunity for Sharia compliant drugs producers. In fact demand outstrips supply by a significant margin.

Drugs approved by halal drug certifying agencies such as LPPOM MUI of Indonesia and Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia are therefore expected to witness rising consumption globally.

This in turn is driving regulatory convergence in the halal medicines market among countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Turkey, France and others.



Some key accredited players in the halal medicine market include Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad (CCM Pharmaceuticals Sdn Bhd), Pharmaniaga Bhd, Simpor Pharma Sdn Bhd, EMBIL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nutramedica Incorporated, among others.

These developments have contributed to the upsurge in interest in being part of CPhI SEA, the only trade exhibition dedicated to the pharma industry in the region, organized in the most populous Muslim country in the world. Held at Jakarta International Expo during March 22-24, 2017, CPhI SEA is the platform of choice to discuss regional harmonization and trade.

The CPhI series of events drives growth and innovation in the global pharmaceutical industry, with leading exhibitions and online communities covering every step of the supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage.

More than 100,000 visitors meet over 6,000 exhibitors at events in Europe, China, India, Japan, South East Asia, Russia, Brazil, Istanbul and Korea every year to exchange ideas, form alliances and conduct business on an international scale. CPhI also provides an online buyer & supplier directory at CPhI-Online.com.

