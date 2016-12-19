OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/18/16 -- The Government of Canada remains committed to fair and reasonable negotiations with bargaining agents to reach agreements that are good for employees and fair for Canadians.

On December 17, 2016, the Government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada reached a tentative settlement that, if ratified, will apply to roughly 70,000 public service employees in the Program and Administrative Services (PA) bargaining unit. Employees of the PA group represent the largest component of the unionized public service workforce.

The settlement would include economic increases that are aligned with what has been negotiated with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees. It also includes a framework to work towards modernizing the Government's sick leave system.

"Our government committed to negotiate in good faith with public sector unions and to restore a culture of respect for Canada's public service. I am pleased that we have reached another tentative settlement through the negotiation process. We are encouraged by the significant progress achieved through this approach, along with the tireless work of Treasury Board Secretariat officials and union representatives. We remain committed to reaching agreements with the rest of the public service so that we can all focus on delivering on our agenda of good jobs and growth for the middle class."

-The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

