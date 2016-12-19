

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly in negative territory on Monday following the negative lead from Wall Street Friday. News that China has agreed to return the U.S. underwater drone it seized in the South China Sea failed to ease investor concerns about diplomatic tensions between the world's two biggest economies.



The Australian market is modestly higher as investors await the release of the federal government's mid-year budget review later today.



Credit rating agencies have repeatedly warned that Australia's coveted triple-A credit rating would be at risk if the government does not make sufficient headway in repairing the country's finances.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 27.50 points or 0.50 percent to 5,560.40, off a high of 5,565.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 24.70 points or 0.44 percent to 5,614.40.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing 0.9 percent, while Fortescue Metals is losing almost 3 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising 0.3 percent and Evolution Mining is up 0.8 percent after gold prices advanced.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is higher by 0.5 percent, Oil Search is gaining 0.7 percent and Santos is up 0.8 percent after crude oil prices rose.



Banks are mixed ahead of the government's mid-year budget review. ANZ Bank is rising 0.3 percent and Westpac is edging up 0.06 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is down 0.3 percent.



Commonwealth Bank has sold its remaining minority stake in credit card giant Visa for A$439 million, resulting in an after-profit tax of A$278 million.



Duet Group said it is building Western Australia's largest gas storage facility at unit DDG's depleted Tubridgi onshore gas reservoir, which is expected to be operational by June 2017. The utility company's shares are declining 0.4 percent.



Sirtex Medical's shares are losing more than 4 percent after the drug company said late Friday that it was formally investigating the sale of A$2 million in shares by its chief executive in October.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7289, down from US$0.7359 on Friday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, following the negative lead from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Investors also digested Japanese trade data, which showed a smaller-than-expected trade surplus.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 39.65 points or 0.20 percent to 19,361.50, off a low of 19,337.50 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed. Canon is down 0.2 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.5 percent, while Toshiba is rising 0.3 percent and Sony is up more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is losing 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent, while JX Holdings is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yokogawa Electric is rising almost 2 percent and Showa Shell Sekiyu is advancing more than 1 percent. On the flip side, DeNa Co. is losing more than 6 percent and Furukawa Co. is declining more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 152.513 billion yen in November. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 227.4 billion yen following the 496.2 billion yen surplus in October.



Exports in the month were down 0.4 percent on year, beating expectations for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 10.3 percent fall in the previous month. Imports slipped an annual 8.8 percent versus expectations for a decline of 12.1 percent following the 16.5 percent tumble a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Indonesia are also modestly higher. Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are all in negative territory.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday, partly due to geopolitical concerns following reports that a Chinese Navy warship seized an underwater drone belonging to a U.S. oceanographic vessel in the South China Sea.



Traders also seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves, taking a break following the recent upward move shown by the markets.



The Dow slipped 8.83 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 19,843.41, the Nasdaq fell 19.69 points or 0.4 percent to 5,437.16 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.96 points or 0.2 percent to 2,258.07.



The major European markets moved higher on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Friday amid indications that producing nations were starting to cut output. WTI oil futures for January delivery increased $1 or 2 percent to settle at $51.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX