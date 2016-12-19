

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) nears deal to add another $billion to resolve claims connected to larger and luxury diesel vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.



Separately, VW supplier Robert Bosch GmbH is close to completing its own financial deal to resolve diesel-related claims, the report said. Bosch's deal could top $300 million, the report added. Bosch representatives didn't respond to requests for comment Sunday.



A Volkswagen spokeswoman reportedly said Sunday, 'the parties are making substantial progress toward a resolution for affected 3.0L TDI V6 vehicles' and that the discussions 'remain subject to a confidentiality order of the court.'



