

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 117.41 against the yen and 1.3317 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 117.90 and 1.3334, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.0469, 1.2502 and 1.0247 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0451, 1.2482 and 1.0264, respectively.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slipped to 0.7313 and 0.6989 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7299 and 0.6957, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the loonie, 1.08 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 0.74 against the aussie and 0.72 against the kiwi.



