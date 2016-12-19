PERTH, AUSTRALIA and GREER, SC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/18/16 -- Alexium International (ASX: AJX) (OTCQX: AXXIY)

Highlights:

Alexium lands first commercial account for Australian subsidiary of a global leader in architectural products and window coverings

First Australian Alexiflam™ orders of US$1m are to service one initial product line within the commercial property and residential home industries in Australia

Alexium International Group Limited ("Alexium," "the Company") (ASX: AJX) (OTCQX: AXXIY) today announced that Chemiplas Pty Ltd, the exclusive distributor of Alexium products for the Australia-New Zealand region, has received initial Alexiflam™ orders of US$1m for a new customer in Australia which is a high-volume producer of window coverings and fabrics in the commercial property and residential home industries. These initial orders are to begin servicing one product line for this customer with additional product lines anticipated to follow.

The customer is the Australian subsidiary of a global leader in architectural products and window coverings with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Products under the company's worldwide premium brands have been manufactured for the Australian domestic market for over 60 years.

"As an ASX listed company with a large and dedicated Australian shareholder base, we are very excited to launch a new Alexiflam™ program in Australia," said Dirk Van Hyning, President, "Due to diligent preparation over 2016, we are in the position of being able to fully serve this account immediately using our Australian supply chain and manufacturing partners."

"Alexium's award winning and performance enhancing environmentally friendly flame retardant products match the customers focus on both sustainability and innovation which have been a hallmark of their premium brands in the market over many years around the world" added Dr. Van Hyning.

Chemiplas staff will be visiting Alexium U.S. headquarters in Greer, South Carolina in early 2017 for further training and to coordinate additional programs for this and other customers in Australia.

Alexium now has over 48 sales agents and distributors across the globe to complement our US based sales team.

In the busy run up to the end of 2016, Alexium expects to announce an additional sales contract in the United States for its fast growing Alexicool™ line of products. Additionally, Alexium continues to negotiate licensing terms for additional technology from the Alexiflam™ fire retardant product line.

About Alexium:

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX, AJX: AX, OTC QX: AXXIY) holds proprietary patent applications for novel technologies developed to provide flame retardancy for a wide range of materials. These environmentally friendly flame retardants have applications for a number of industries and can be customized. Further, Alexium has developed products for a range of other applications including phase-change materials, water repellents, antimicrobials, and combinations thereof. Alexium also holds patents for a process developed initially by the U.S. Department of Defense, which allows for the surface modification and attachment of nano-particles or multiple chemical functional groups to surfaces or substrates to provide functions such as fire retardancy, water proofing, oil proofing, and anti- microbial treatments. Applications under development include but are not limited to textiles, packaging, electronics, and building materials. Alexium's chemical treatments are currently marketed under the Alexiflam™, Alexiflam FR™, Alexiflam SYN™, Alexiflam NF™, Alexiflam AD™, Alexiflam PB™, and Alexicool™ brand names. For additional information about Alexium, please visit www.alexiuminternational.com.