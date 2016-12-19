

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 10-day high of 85.73 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 86.07.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 117.41 and 114.51 from last week's closing quotes of 117.90 and 114.84, respectively.



The yen climbed to 122.88 against the euro and 146.73 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 123.22 and 147.19, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 81.95 and 88.13 from Friday's closing quotes of 82.04 and 88.41, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 81.00 against the aussie, 111.00 against the yen, 110.00 against the franc, 116.00 against the euro, 135.00 against the pound, 78.00 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the loonie.



