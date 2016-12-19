Dealer's name: Eastern Nova Co., Ltd. Business start: December 2016 Location: Yangon, Myanmar Business: Provide after-sales services for Honda automobiles Business hours: 9:00-17:00 (Closed on Monday)

Yangon, Myanmar, Dec 19, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda announced today it has started its after-sales business for automobiles in Myanmar. The announcement was made at the opening ceremony of an all-new Honda authorized after-sales outlet in Yangon, which is operated by Honda's new business partner, Eastern Nova Co., Ltd. The ceremony was attended by Kyi Thein, General of the Myanmar Armed Forces (Tatmadaw), former Chairman of The Yangon City Public Transport Authority and invited media and guests as well as representatives from Honda.Eastern Nova, a Myanmar's local firm with an excellent knowledge of automobile after-sales, has taken up the responsibilities to conduct after-sales activities for Honda vehicles as Honda's authorized after-sales dealer in Myanmar. The agreement was entered into between three parties: Eastern Nova, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Honda's regional headquarter for the Asia and Oceania Region, to materialize high quality after-sales service for the owners of Honda vehicles.Myanmar has been experiencing a very encouraging economy growth of around 8% in recent years, and it is regarded as one of the important markets with high potentials to grow in Asia with the population of 50 million. The sales of new vehicles have been permitted since 2011, and currently Honda reckons that more than 42 thousand units(1) of Honda cars have been already registered and used in the market. In view of this current situation, and in order to provide high quality of services for the valued customers, Honda has decided to set up the all-new authorized after-sales framework.In order to fulfill the expectations from Honda's customers in Myanmar and maximize their "Joy" of driving Honda vehicles, Honda is committed to providing better services with quality.Outline of the All-new Honda Authorized After-Sales DealerAbout HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267/NYSE:HMC/LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.