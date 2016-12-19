Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-19 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 06.12.2016 - Buyback period ACMBFLOT13 Acme Corporation RIG 31.12.2016 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.12.2016 Capital decrease payment NCN1T Nordecon TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.12.2016 Coupon payment date BOBB075016 BnP Finance, AB VLN A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.12.2016 Maturity date BOBB075016 BnP Finance, AB VLN A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.12.2016 Dividend payment date SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2016 Coupon payment date LHVB072524 LHV Group TLN A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2016 Annual General Meeting VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2016 Extraordinary General GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2016 Interim report, 3 months VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2016 Coupon payment date BIBB021018 Baltic International RIG A Bank -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2016 Coupon payment date RTBB022517 Rietumu Banka RIG C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2016 Maturity date ABLVFLOT21 ABLV Bank RIG A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2016 Capital decrease payment TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.